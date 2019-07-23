7/23/19 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (4-5, 4.25 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in six innings to beat the Minnesota Twins last Wednesday to earn his fourth win of the year. The Padres will counter with brilliant rookie righty Chris Paddack (6-4, 2.70 ERA). Paddack took a no hitter into the eighth inning in his last start, allowing one run on one hit over 7.2 innings to pick up his sixth win of the year against the Miami Marlins.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Padres won two out of three against the Mets in San Diego back in May.
- The Mets won two out of three against the Padres at Citi Field last July.
- Vargas is 2-2 with a 4.80 ERA in five career starts against the Padres.
- Paddack faced the Mets back on May 6, tossing 7.2 shutout innings to pick up his third win of the year.
- After getting the day off on Sunday, Robinson Cano and Dominic Smith are back in the Mets’ lineup. Cano will start at second base and bat cleanup while Smith starts in left field and bats sixth.
- Ian Kinsler is batting .373 (25 for 67) with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, and eight RBI’s in his career against Vargas.
