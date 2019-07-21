7/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-6, 4.87 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Matz didn’t last long in his first start back from the bullpen, giving up two runs in four innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, but the Mets went on to win that game 3-2. The Giants will counter with left hander Drew Pomeranz (2-9, 6.10 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Pomeranz pitched well at Coors Field on Tuesday, giving up a run in five innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision against the Colorado Rockies. The Giants ended up winning that game 8-4.
- Matz is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against the Giants.
- Pomeranz is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four career appearances (including two starts) against the Mets.
- After getting a day off yesterday, Pete Alonso is back in the Mets’ lineup. Alonso will start at first base and bat third.
- Robinson Cano will get the day off today. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at second base and bat eighth.
- Wilson Ramos is 3 for 5 with two doubles, a homer, and five RBI’s in his career against Pomeranz.
- The Mets and Giants will wrap up their season series today. The two teams have split the first six games.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ nine-game road trip. The Mets are 5-3 over the first eight.
