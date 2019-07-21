Select Page

7/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Posted by | Jul 21, 2019 | ,

7/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
By: |
After scoring just two runs in the first two games of this series, the New York Mets (45-53) were clearly frustrated. The Mets took out their frustrations on the San Francisco Giants (49-50), scoring 11 runs and slugging four homers to snap a two game losing streak. The two teams are set to wrap up their four game series this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Jul 20, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) throws to first base for an out against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-6, 4.87 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Matz didn’t last long in his first start back from the bullpen, giving up two runs in four innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, but the Mets went on to win that game 3-2. The Giants will counter with left hander Drew Pomeranz (2-9, 6.10 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Pomeranz pitched well at Coors Field on Tuesday, giving up a run in five innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision against the Colorado Rockies. The Giants ended up winning that game 8-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Matz is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against the Giants.
  • Pomeranz is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four career appearances (including two starts) against the Mets.
  • After getting a day off yesterday, Pete Alonso is back in the Mets’ lineup. Alonso will start at first base and bat third.
  • Robinson Cano will get the day off today. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at second base and bat eighth.
  • Wilson Ramos is 3 for 5 with two doubles, a homer, and five RBI’s in his career against Pomeranz.
  • The Mets and Giants will wrap up their season series today. The two teams have split the first six games.
  • This is the final game of the Mets’ nine-game road trip. The Mets are 5-3 over the first eight.

, , , , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/21/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants



Related Posts

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

Is Robinson Cano finally coming out of his slump?

Is Robinson Cano finally coming out of his slump?

July 16, 2019

Zack Wheeler headed to injured list with shoulder fatigue

Zack Wheeler headed to injured list with shoulder fatigue

July 15, 2019

7/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

7/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

July 19, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino