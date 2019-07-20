7/19/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (5-7, 3.21 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom had to work hard in his last start, allowing one run in five innings against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but still walked away with his fifth win of the year. The Giants will counter with righty Tyler Beede (3-3, 5.44 ERA). Beede also picked up a win in his last start, allowing three runs in 6.2 innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
- deGrom is 4-2 with a 2.91 ERA in seven career starts against the Giants.
- The Mets beat up Beede in New York back on June 5, hammering him for six runs (five earned) in five innings to hand Beede his second loss of the year.
- Dominic Smith, Michael Conforto, and Wilson Ramos are back in the Mets’ lineup tonight. Smith will bat sixth and start in left field, Conforto will return to center field and bat second, while Ramos catches and bats fifth.
- Todd Frazier will get the night off tonight. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at third base and bat eighth.
- The Mets have recalled Tyler Bashlor and Stephen Nogosek from AAA Syracuse to add fresh arms to their bullpen after last night’s 16 inning marathon. Chris Mazza and Luis Guillorme were optioned to make room for the relievers on the active roster.
- Buster Posey is 4 for 14 with a double and a homer in his career against deGrom.
- Conforto and Amed Rosario homered against Beede back in New York while Jeff McNeil went 2 for 3 against him in that game.
