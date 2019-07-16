7/16/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-6, 4.89 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz finished the first half in the bullpen, with his last appearance coming on July 6, when he gave up three hits in 0.2 of an inning of scoreless relief. The Twins will counter with righty Michael Pineda (6-4, 4.56 ERA). Pineda last pitched on July 6, allowing one run in six innings to defeat the Texas Rangers and earn his sixth win of the year.
- The Mets and Twins split a two game series at Citi Field back in April.
- The Mets haven’t been to Target Field since 2013, when they swept a three game series.
- Matz has never faced the Twins before.
- Pineda is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two career starts against the Mets, both of which came in 2015 as a member of the New York Yankees.
- J.D. Davis will serve as the Mets’ designated hitter tonight and bat eighth.
- Robinson Cano is 6 for 12 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI’s in his career against Pineda.
- The Mets have recalled right hander Jacob Rhame from AAA Syracuse to take the roster spot of Zack Wheeler, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue. Rhame is still appealing a two game suspension for throwing at Phillies’ first baseman Rhys Hoskins back in April.
