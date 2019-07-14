7/14/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

It’s Adopt-O-Mania in the West Plaza of the ballpark so if you’re headed to the game, there will be plenty of pets waiting for you to adopt. Maybe more pets than fans will attend, so take two or three cats.
How To Enjoy
If you’re in New York, the game will be on ESPN Deportes 1050 and WCBS 880 on the radio, while Wayne Randazzo and Keith Hernandez take you through on SNY. New York was supposed to have power back by midnight but just in case, you can fly down to Miami where they will have the game on 940 AM WINZ and WAQI 710, along with television coverage on FOX Florida.
The Pitchers
Jacob deGrom’s last seven starts have been right at “quality” or better. He has a 2.68 ERA during that stretch. The Mets are 1-6 in these games.
Sandy Alcantara was the Marlins’ lone representative in last Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He’s 4-8 with a 3.82 ERA and a WHIP of 1.40 and a 1.2 WAR. Alcantara’s last seven starts haven’t been much luckier than deGrom’s last seven … Alcantara has an ERA of 2.91 in 43 and a third innings. The Marlins are 2-5 in that stretch. So Sunday’s game will most assuredly come down to which team can screw over which starting pitcher the hardest.
Alcantara has pitched well in spurts against the Mets over the last two seasons … he shut out the Mets on May 19th, and pitched seven strong innings in a 1-0 loss to Noah Syndergaard on the last day of the 2018 season. He also gave up two runs in seven innings and took a no-decision in a loss to the Mets last September 13th.
The Lineups
Michael Conforto back in the two hole after his home run last night. Adeiny Hechavarria gets the start at shortstop.
Game Notes
- The Mets will be going for their first road series win since they went 5-1 in the first week of the season, winning the series against Washington and sweeping the Marlins.
- The Marlins are now 4-6 against the Mets this season … the Phillies are the only N.L. East opponent that the Marlins have a winning record against (7-6)
- Current Mets batters have a ,193 average against Alcantara. The weird part is that Mets batters who aren’t pitchers have a .166 average against him. Mets pitchers are 4-for-10 against Alcantara. (deGrom is 2-for-3 with an RBI, Noah Syndergaard is 1-for-4 with 3 K’s, Steven Matz is 1-for-2 on a two run homer, and Corey Oswalt is 0-for-1.)
