7/12/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (3-4, 3.77 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas was decent in his final start of the first half, giving up three runs in 5.1 innings against the New York Yankees on July 3, but was still stuck with his fourth loss of the year. The Marlins will counter with talented young lefty Caleb Smith (4-4, 3.50 ERA). Smith struggled in his first back from the disabled list last Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) in six innings against the Atlanta Braves, but still emerged with his fourth win of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 5-3 against the Marlins so far this season, but they were swept in a three game series in Miami when the teams last met in May.
- The Mets are 3-3 at Marlins Park so far this season.
- Vargas’ first start of the season came against the Marlins, giving up two runs in five innings to pick up his first win back on April 2.
- Smith faced the Mets in Miami back on April 1, giving up two runs in five innings of work, and didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Marlins went on to lose 7-3.
- Curtis Granderson (8 for 17, 3 2B, RBI) and Starlin Castro (5 for 13, 3 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Vargas.
- The Mets have designated Wilmer Font for assignment. Chris Mazza was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Font’s place on the active roster.
