The Mets Are Trying To Kill Everybody

Jun 30, 2019

So last night I posted and mentioned the very nice tribute they had for the 1969 Mets, living and deceased. Yeah, I complained that they told everybody to be in their seats by 3:00 and then started the ceremony at 3:40 presumably because the lines were still really long just before 3:00 because they didn’t bother to open the gates any earlier than normal.

Well, turns out that wasn’t the worst thing they did regarding this ceremony:

What trained flamingos did the Mets hire to oversee this???

Jim Gosger, one of the players the Mets tried to kill off, responded thusly:

Losing ballgames? It’s part of the charm of being a Mets fan. But this is careless and shameful. Clowns gonna clown.

