Thankfully, Pete Alonso Doesn't Require Miracles

Just kidding, he accepted.
Good for Pete … a reward for his fine season and an acknowledgment that he could absolutely hit one to Akron, which would be good for ratings. What isn’t good for ratings is the response that Mickey Callaway gave to a local radio host regarding the Mets’ chances this season after getting their livers and kidneys ripped out and shown to them:
Obviously Callaway was coached with that answer, using the term “miracle” to acknowledge that this is the weekend where the Mets celebrate the Miracle Mets of 1969. That wacky Jeffy … always looking for crossbranding opportunities to sell extra tickets.
