New York Mets pull off draft coup by signing Matthew Allan

Breaking: Mets have an agreement with Florida prep RHP Matthew Allan, the prized 3rd rounder who fell to pick No. 89 due to signability issue. To get the U. Of Fla. commit is a coup for team from Queens. Is considered 1st round talent. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 26, 2019

The New York Mets executed a bold strategy in the draft, taking high school righty Matthew Allan in the third round. Allan is an extremely talented prospect who was rated as high as 13 on some draft boards, but many teams shied away from him due to concerns over his ability to be signed. There were rumors prior to the draft that Allan was going to demand $4 million to forego his commitment to the University of Florida, but the Mets took that chance. The strategy worked out as the Mets have an agreement with Allan.

In order to facilitate the deal, the Mets are expected to pay him a signing bonus of just above $2.5 million, significantly over the slot value of the 89th pick in the draft. In order to pay Allan and not forfeit a draft pick next season, the Mets spent their 4th-10th round picks on college seniors, who have little leverage to sign pro contracts. By saving money on their bonuses as well as on that of first rounder Brett Baty, the Mets were able to put together enough of a bonus to add Allan to their farm system.

This kind of strategy is a bold one and it paid off, giving the Mets two first round talents with high upside in one class. Add in second round pick Josh Wolf and the Mets have added three big time prospects to a farm system that has been thinned out in recent years, a credit to the scouting department and the vision from Brodie Van Wagenen’s front office. Mets’ fans just have to hope this generation gets a chance to grow and become a big part of the organization’s future.