New York Mets officially announce Tom Seaver statue coming to Citi Field

Mets’ COO Jeff Wilpon indicated that the statue, which is expected to be placed in front of Citi Field, should be completed by the start of the 2020 season. The team’s official Twitter account released a rendering of what the finished product will look like, which you can see below.
Both the address change and the statue have been in the works since 2016, and some of Seaver’s children and grandchildren were on hand for the ceremony today. It is nice that the Mets are finally honoring their first true great in this way, but it is a shame that he won’t be able to fully participate in the festivities thanks to his dementia.
