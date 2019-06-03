Mike's Met of the Month, May 2019: Adeiny Hechavarria

The Mets brought Hechavarria up to the majors at the beginning of May to avoid losing him through an opt-out. After playing sparingly early on, Hechavarria stepped into an every day role when Robinson Cano landed on the injured list with a strained quad. Hechavarria not only brought excellent defense to the table, but provided some surprising pop with the bat. Over the course of 51 at bats, Hechavarria provided seven extra base hits, including three home runs. Hechavarria batted .255 for the month, chipping in 12 RBI’s for good measure, nearly equaling the power production Cano provided for the team so far this season.
Previous Mets of the Month:
April: 1B Pete Alonso
