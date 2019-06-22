Select Page

Just Your Average Picket Fence At Wrigley

Posted by | Jun 22, 2019 | ,

Just Your Average Picket Fence At Wrigley
By: |
When you look on Baseball Reference, the Mets hover around league average in most offensive categories (except OPS, where they are third in the N.L.) Maybe it’s the perspective of having a putrid offense last season, but it seems rather hard to believe. This team can hit, especially when you look at the whoopin’ they put on Jose Quintana and the Cubs today.

Pete Alonso, of course, is a huge reason for all of this, having tied Darryl Strawberry’s rookie record for home runs in a season … on June 22nd. (To be fair, Straw didn’t start his rookie season until May 6th which was 22 games into the season, but … yeah.) The dinger made the score 1-0, but was most impressive in the fact that it was off a curve ball on the outer half, and through the wind. It’s impressive how he continues to be a morphing of strong slugger and pure hitter. He doesn’t just hit mistakes.

Jeff McNeil was useful again with two hits and three RBI, Todd Frazier contributed with a home run that he thought was a pop-up, Michael Conforto drove in a run with a single, and Wilson Ramos smacked a two run HR to make it 9-0 and end Quintana’s day. Those hitting rankings might be a little bit better after this game.

Jun 22, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (right) celebrates his two run home run against the Chicago Cubs with left fielder J.D. Davis (center) and right fielder Michael Conforto (left) during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler, no doubt happy with the picket fence the Mets put up for him in the first six innings, shut down the Cubs as he gave up five singles, a walk and a run in seven innings. It’s an outing he really needed after two clunkers, made all the better by beating the Cubs in Chicago. It was a good day all around. And now the Mets actually have a chance to win the series at Wrigley with Jacob deGrom going tomorrow afternoon against Cole Hamels. Can this be the fulcrum for better things?

I’m just happy being in this moment, right now. Thank you.

Today’s Hate List

Great moment. But never in any other stadium? Ever? You sure about that, St. Louis?

I’ll take starts with “over” and rhymes with “rated” for $1,000, Alex.

, , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Just Your Average Picket Fence At Wrigley



Related Posts

6/19/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

6/19/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

June 19, 2019

Brandon Nimmo's neck injury could change outfield equation for New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo&#039;s neck injury could change outfield equation for New York Mets

June 19, 2019

6/15/19 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

6/15/19 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

June 15, 2019

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino