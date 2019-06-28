Hello Friends.

I don’t even know what to say anymore.

There is so much wrong with this team, this organization, that fixing it would require multiple hazmat suits and probably a wrecking ball. The bullpen is atrocious. The manager can’t put them in the right spots. The general manager acquired three of the relievers. The owner’s son hired the general manager. The owner spawned the owner’s son who hired the GM who traded Kelenic and Dunn for Diaz who ate the cat who killed the rat who lived in the house that Madoff built.

As for the micro, when Todd Frazier hit a two run homer off Hector Neris in the ninth to give the Mets to give them a 2-1 lead, I figured they would win by accident. But Wilson Ramos calls for a 3-2 slider on the leadoff batter that misses, and an 0-2 fastball that was right in the one spot where Mikael Franco swings. Franco has so much Pedro Cerrano in him (from the early part of the movie) that any other spot that ball goes would have given the Mets a much better outcome. Instead, that pitch looked like Player 1 dropped the controller before he could set the location. It was over from that point on. Thankfully, all the Mets fans that made the trip were able to make their original Amtrak back to the city by getting this over with in nine innings.

In the macro … well not only is this season pretty much over, but the Mets may never win again. It feels that hopeless.

Today’s Hate List

Not to harp, and I didn’t think it would happen this quickly, but the Edwin Diaz trade looks increasingly like the worst portions of Scott Kazmir, J.J. Putz, and Robbie Alomar. All rolled into one. And all because this organization will never, ever, learn.