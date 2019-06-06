6/6/19 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

When the New York Mets (29-32) needed a big performance from a starter, few were expecting it to came from Jason Vargas. Vargas gave the Mets exactly what they needed last night, a five hit shutout to spare the bullpen from pitching and help defeat the San Francisco Giants (25-35) 7-0. The Mets snapped a three game losing streak and evened their series with the Giants in the process, setting up a critical rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.68 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was a bit shaky in the desert last Friday, giving up four runs in seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but still walked away with a victory thanks to a solid effort from the Mets’ offense. The Giants will counter with rookie righty Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.09 ERA). Anderson picked up his first big league win last Saturday, giving up two runs in seven innings to defeat the Baltimore Orioles.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: