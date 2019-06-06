6/6/19 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.68 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was a bit shaky in the desert last Friday, giving up four runs in seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but still walked away with a victory thanks to a solid effort from the Mets’ offense. The Giants will counter with rookie righty Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.09 ERA). Anderson picked up his first big league win last Saturday, giving up two runs in seven innings to defeat the Baltimore Orioles.
Pre-Game Notes:
- Anderson has never faced the Mets before.
- Wheeler is 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six career starts against the Giants, the organization that drafted him.
- Robinson Cano (quad) remains out of the lineup today. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at second base and bat sixth.
- Wilson Ramos will get the day game after a night game off. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.
- Jeff McNeil and Carlos Gomez will also sit today. Dominic Smith will start in left field and bat second while Juan Lagares starts in center and bats seventh.
- Brandon Belt (4 for 12, 2B), Brandon Crawford (3 for 8, 2 RBI) and Pablo Sandoval (2 for 5) have had small sample size success against Wheeler.
