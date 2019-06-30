6/30/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (37-47) are trying to party like its 1969 this weekend, but nothing has gone according to plan. After Seth Lugo blew a 4-3 lead last night, the Mets have now lost seven games in a row, with two of those coming to the first place Atlanta Braves (50-34). The Mets will look to avoid getting swept as they wrap up their series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for the contest, which will be nationally televised on ESPN as part of its Sunday Night Baseball package, is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (5-4, 4.55 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard last pitched on June 15, when he gave up five runs (four earned) in six plus innings against the St. Louis Cardinals before leaving with a hamstring injury that sent him to the injured list. The Mets got a win in that game, but the injury cost Syndergaard two starts. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (9-3, 3.96 ERA). Fried picked up a win in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: