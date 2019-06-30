6/30/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (5-4, 4.55 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard last pitched on June 15, when he gave up five runs (four earned) in six plus innings against the St. Louis Cardinals before leaving with a hamstring injury that sent him to the injured list. The Mets got a win in that game, but the injury cost Syndergaard two starts. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (9-3, 3.96 ERA). Fried picked up a win in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 0-2 with a 3.49 ERA in seven career starts against the Braves.
- Fried faced the Mets in Atlanta on June 19, allowing two runs in six innings to pick up his eighth win of the year.
- Michael Conforto will get the day off today. J.D. Davis will start in left field and bat third.
- Freddie Freeman (8 for 18, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 6 RBI), Nick Markakis (7 for 17, 2B, RBI) and Dansby Swanson (5 for 11, RBI) all have good numbers against Syndergaard.
- Jeff McNeil (3 for 5, 2 2B), Wilson Ramos (2 for 4, 2B) and Juan Lagares (2 for 6) have small sample size success against Fried.
- This is the Mets’ final game for the month of June. The Mets are 9-18 so far over their first 27 games of the month.
- The Mets designated Carlos Gomez for assignment to make room for Syndergaard on the active roster.
