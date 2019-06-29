6/29/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Manager Mickey Callaway told WFAN yesterday that the New York Mets (37-46) would need a miracle to dig out of their current hole in the standings. It doesn’t look like a miracle is coming anytime soon after the Mets dropped their sixth straight game last night, losing to the Atlanta Braves (49-34) 6-2. With the defeat, the Mets are a whopping 12 games out of in the National League East, but they need to worry about just getting one win at the moment. Their next chance comes this afternoon, when they continue their series with the Braves, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-6, 4.85 ERA) to the mound today. Matz struggled mightily on Monday, giving up seven runs in 4.1 innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves will counter with righty Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.94 ERA). Teheran was lit up by the Chicago Cubs on Monday, giving up seven runs in four innings to take his second consecutive loss.

