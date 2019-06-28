Select Page

6/28/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Posted by | Jun 28, 2019 | ,

6/28/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
By: |
The New York Mets (37-45) are back at Citi Field, and it is a sight for sore eyes for them. The last 11 game road trip was a complete disaster for the Mets, who went 3-8 and watched their season essentially go up in smoke. The Mets are now back home for their final eight games before the All Star Break, beginning with a three game weekend set against the first place Atlanta Braves (48-34) as part of a celebration of their 1969 World Series championship squad. First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Jun 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) loose control of his bat while swinging at a pitch during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (4-6, 3.25 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom pitched well enough to win in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, but was stuck with a tough no decision when Seth Lugo imploded in the eighth inning of a 5-3 loss. The Braves will counter with young righty Mike Soroka (8-1, 2.07 ERA). Soroka only went two innings in his last start, allowing one hit against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but left with a forearm issue that didn’t turn out to be serious.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Mets are 3-4 against the Braves so far this season, with the Braves winning two out of three the last time they met in Atlanta last week.
  • The Mets went 3-7 against the Braves at Citi Field last season.
  • deGrom is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.
  • Soroka faced the Mets back on June 17, allowing three runs in six innings to pick up his eighth win of the year.
  • After resting yesterday, Robinson Cano is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cano will start at second base and bat third.
  • Tomas Nido will catch Jacob deGrom again today and bat eighth.
  • Johan Camargo (7 for 21, 2B, HR, RBI) and Brian McCann (4 for 12) have had notable success against deGrom.

, , , , , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/28/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets



Related Posts

Minor League Mondays: Carlos Cortes is an under the radar prospect at St. Lucie

Minor League Mondays: Carlos Cortes is an under the radar prospect at St. Lucie

June 24, 2019

Dave Eiland firing is the latest sign of the New York Mets' culture of scapegoating

Dave Eiland firing is the latest sign of the New York Mets&#039; culture of scapegoating

June 21, 2019

6/24/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

6/24/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

June 24, 2019

Hopeless

Hopeless

June 28, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino