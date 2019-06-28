6/28/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (4-6, 3.25 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom pitched well enough to win in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, but was stuck with a tough no decision when Seth Lugo imploded in the eighth inning of a 5-3 loss. The Braves will counter with young righty Mike Soroka (8-1, 2.07 ERA). Soroka only went two innings in his last start, allowing one hit against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but left with a forearm issue that didn’t turn out to be serious.
- The Mets are 3-4 against the Braves so far this season, with the Braves winning two out of three the last time they met in Atlanta last week.
- The Mets went 3-7 against the Braves at Citi Field last season.
- deGrom is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.
- Soroka faced the Mets back on June 17, allowing three runs in six innings to pick up his eighth win of the year.
- After resting yesterday, Robinson Cano is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cano will start at second base and bat third.
- Tomas Nido will catch Jacob deGrom again today and bat eighth.
- Johan Camargo (7 for 21, 2B, HR, RBI) and Brian McCann (4 for 12) have had notable success against deGrom.
