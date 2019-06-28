6/28/19 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (37-45) are back at Citi Field, and it is a sight for sore eyes for them. The last 11 game road trip was a complete disaster for the Mets, who went 3-8 and watched their season essentially go up in smoke. The Mets are now back home for their final eight games before the All Star Break, beginning with a three game weekend set against the first place Atlanta Braves (48-34) as part of a celebration of their 1969 World Series championship squad. First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (4-6, 3.25 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom pitched well enough to win in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, but was stuck with a tough no decision when Seth Lugo imploded in the eighth inning of a 5-3 loss. The Braves will counter with young righty Mike Soroka (8-1, 2.07 ERA). Soroka only went two innings in his last start, allowing one hit against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but left with a forearm issue that didn’t turn out to be serious.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: