6/25/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The Mets will send right hander Walker Lockett (0-1, 23.14 ERA) to the mound for his second start of the season. Lockett’s Mets’ debut was an unmitigated disaster last Thursday, when he gave up six runs in 2.1 innings to lose to the Chicago Cubs. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Jake Arrieta (6-6, 4.12 ERA). Arrieta was sharp in his last start, giving up a run in six innings against the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, but was still stuck with a loss thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lockett has faced the Phillies once before, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings last August to suffer a loss as a member of the San Diego Padres.
- Arrieta is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez both homered against Lockett last year.
- Jeff McNeil (7 for 13, 2B, HR, RBI), Todd Frazier (8 for 26, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI) and Wilson Ramos (5 for 10, 2 RBI) all have good numbers against Arrieta.
