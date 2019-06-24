6/24/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-5, 4.28 ERA) to the mound this evening. Matz struggled in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings to lose to the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday. The Phillies will counter with right hander Zach Eflin (6-7, 2.83 ERA). Eflin pitched well last Wednesday, giving up three runs (two earned) in six innings against the Washington Nationals, but was stuck with a tough luck loss.
- The Mets are 3-3 against the Phillies so far this season, but dropped two out of three in Philadelphia in mid-April.
- The Mets did win two out of three over the Phillies at Citi Field the last time these teams met.
- Matz is 1-1 with a 10.50 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.
- Eflin gave up four runs (three earned) in four innings against the Mets at Citi Field on April 23 to suffer a loss.
- Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, and Wilson Ramos are back in the Mets’ lineup today. McNeil will play right field and bat leadoff, Conforto will start in center field and bat cleanup, while Ramos catches and hits seventh.
- J.T. Realmuto (4 for 13, 2B, 2 RBI), Scott Kingery (4 for 8, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Maikel Franco (3 for 8, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Matz.
- Amed Rosario is 5 for 11 with three doubles and an RBI against Eflin.
- The Phillies enter today’s game on a seven game losing skid.
