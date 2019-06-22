6/22/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets (36-40) did something they rarely do yesterday: earn a win at Wrigley Field. Jeff McNeil was a star for the Mets, launching a two run homer and delivering the go-ahead single to help the Mets beat the Chicago Cubs (41-34) 5-4. The Mets will now look to pick up their second straight win by topping the Cubs again this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (5-5, 4.94 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs (four earned) in six innings to lose to the Atlanta Braves on Monday. The Cubs will counter with left hander Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.87 ERA). Quintana was decent in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Sunday, but he didn’t factor in the decision. The Cubs went on to lose that game 3-2.

