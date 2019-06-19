The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-4, 3.93 ERA) to the mound today. Matz pitched well against the St. Louis Cardinals last Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) in six innings, but wasn’t a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up blowing that game and losing 9-5 after Jeurys Familia imploded in the eighth inning. The Braves will counter with young lefty Max Fried (7-3, 4.11 ERA). Fried was hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was taken off the hook by the Braves’ offense. Atlanta held on for a wild 9-8 win and left Fried without a decision.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz picked up his first win of the year against Atlanta back on April 11, allowing two runs in six innings at SunTrust Park.
- Fried is 0-1 with a 1.26 ERA in six career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.
- After sitting out last night, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat sixth.
- Robinson Cano will get the day off today. Jeff McNeil will start at second base and bat leadoff while J.D. Davis mans left field and bats cleanup.
- Freddie Freeman (5 for 18, 2 2B, 2 RBI) and Johan Camargo (3 for 6, HR, 2 RBI) have fared well against Matz in the past.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/19/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves