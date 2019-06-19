6/19/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

For at least one night, the New York Mets (35-38) have stopped the bleeding. The Mets’ bats exploded for 10 runs and Jacob deGrom completely shut down the Atlanta Braves (43-31), allowing the Mets to snap a two game losing streak and even this series at a game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game tonight, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at SunTrust Park.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-4, 3.93 ERA) to the mound today. Matz pitched well against the St. Louis Cardinals last Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) in six innings, but wasn’t a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up blowing that game and losing 9-5 after Jeurys Familia imploded in the eighth inning. The Braves will counter with young lefty Max Fried (7-3, 4.11 ERA). Fried was hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was taken off the hook by the Braves’ offense. Atlanta held on for a wild 9-8 win and left Fried without a decision.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

