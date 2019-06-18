6/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (3-6, 3.38 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was in line for a win his last time out, allowing two runs in seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Thursday, but was left with a no decision when Edwin Diaz blew the save in the ninth inning. The Mets went on to lose that suspended game 5-4. The Braves will counter with righty Julio Teheran (5-4, 2.92 ERA). Teheran picked up a win last Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings to top the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- deGrom faced the Braves in Atlanta back on April 14, giving up three runs in five innings to take the loss.
- Teheran was the opposing pitcher in that game, and he allowed one run in six innings to pick up a win.
- Freddie Freeman (12 for 42, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Nick Markakis (11 for 42, 2 HR, 4 RBI), and Johan Camargo (6 for 19, 2B, HR, RBI) have good numbers against deGrom.
- Wilson Ramos is 5 for 20 with three doubles, a homer, and four RBI’s in his career against Teheran.
- Tomas Nido will catch deGrom tonight and bat eighth.
- Daniel Zamora has been added to the Mets’ active roster to add a fresh arm to the bullpen.
