6/14/19 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Shortly after the first game wraps, the two teams will be back out there for the regularly scheduled game. The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-4, 3.88 ERA) to the mound this evening. Matz won his last start, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings to defeat the Colorado Rockies last Saturday. The Cardinals will counter with right hander Daniel Ponce De Leon (0-0, 1.80 ERA), who will be taking the rotation spot of the injured Adam Wainwright. Ponce De Leon last pitched in the big leagues on April 23rd, when he gave up one run in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets’ last suspended game came on June 27, 2015, when they had a game with the Cincinnati Reds require a second day to complete, with the Mets winning it in 13 innings.
- Steven Matz made his big league debut after the completion of the suspended game on June 28.
- Ponce De Leon has never faced the Mets before.
- Matz is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals.
- Paul DeJong (4 for 5, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI), Paul Goldschmidt (2 for 8, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Marcell Ozuna (5 for 15, 2B, 4 RBI) have had notable success against Matz in their careers.
