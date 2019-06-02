The pitching matchup tonight should be absolutely spectacular. The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.71 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom gutted his way through five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, giving up two runs in the process, and left the game in line for a win. The bullpen couldn’t hold that lead, however, leaving deGrom with a no-decision in a 9-5 loss. The Diamondbacks will counter with their own ace, righty Zack Greinke (6-2, 2.78 ERA). Greinke pitched very well at Coors Field on Monday, allowing one run in six innings against the Colorado Rockies, but was not a factor in the decision. The Diamondbacks went on to lose that game 4-3.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.
- Greinke is 5-1 with a 3.08 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets.
- Tomas Nido will catch Jacob deGrom again tonight and bat eighth.
- Aaron Altherr is 2 for 6 with a homer and three RBI’s in his career against Greinke.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/1/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks