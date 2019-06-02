6/1/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

The New York Mets (28-29) got through a night in the desert with a much needed win. After blowing an early lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks (28-30), the Mets rallied for two runs in the eighth to pick up a 5-4 win. The Mets will look to build on that success and secure another win over the Diamondbacks tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend series is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Chase Field.

The pitching matchup tonight should be absolutely spectacular. The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.71 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom gutted his way through five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, giving up two runs in the process, and left the game in line for a win. The bullpen couldn’t hold that lead, however, leaving deGrom with a no-decision in a 9-5 loss. The Diamondbacks will counter with their own ace, righty Zack Greinke (6-2, 2.78 ERA). Greinke pitched very well at Coors Field on Monday, allowing one run in six innings against the Colorado Rockies, but was not a factor in the decision. The Diamondbacks went on to lose that game 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

