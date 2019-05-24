Yoenis Cespedes' season is over after undergoing ankle surgery

The 2019 season for Yoenis Cespedes is now over before it even began. Cespedes, who broke bones in his right ankle during a violent fall on his ranch, underwent season-ending surgery this afternoon, MetsBlog.com reports . The freak injury came as Cespedes was rehabbing from a pair of heel surgeries that sidelined him for most of the 2018 season. Since Cespedes is out for the year, the Mets are now slated to recoup roughly 70% of his $29 million salary this season.

This is the latest in a sad turn of events for Cespedes, whose four year, $110 million deal has turned into a complete disaster for the Mets. Cespedes has played in only 119 games over the past three years, with only one of those coming after May of 2018. Even though there is no indication that this ankle injury will impact Cespedes’ availability for 2020, when he will earn $29.5 million in the final year of his contract, the Mets simply cannot count on Cespedes being there for any part of the season.