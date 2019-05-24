Yoenis Cespedes' season is over after undergoing ankle surgery

This is the latest in a sad turn of events for Cespedes, whose four year, $110 million deal has turned into a complete disaster for the Mets. Cespedes has played in only 119 games over the past three years, with only one of those coming after May of 2018. Even though there is no indication that this ankle injury will impact Cespedes’ availability for 2020, when he will earn $29.5 million in the final year of his contract, the Mets simply cannot count on Cespedes being there for any part of the season.
