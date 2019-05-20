Yoenis Cespedes suffers several ankle fractures after fall at his ranch

Just when it looked like the New York Mets couldn’t sink any lower, they delivered even more bad news to their fans today. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who GM Brodie Van Wagenen has discussed as a potential deadline addition in his return from ankle surgeries, fractured his right ankle in several places after a violent fall at his ranch. Van Wagenen broke the news to the assembled media today during a press conference where he indicated that manager Mickey Callaway’s job is safe.

The Mets haven’t elaborated on exactly how Cespedes suffered the injury beyond a violent fall, but the fact it affected his surgically repaired foot isn’t good. Cespedes was already a pipe dream to be a significant contributor for the Mets this season, and now that dream is all but over with this latest news. The Mets haven’t gotten anything out of Cespedes in essentially a year and a half, and that should continue through 2020.

Cespedes’ four year, $110 million contract has become a nightmare for the Mets, who have gotten virtually nothing from their star slugger. Deals like this are often cited as examples of why the Wilpon’s are gun shy of handing out long term contracts, and Mets’ fans have to be terrified this will further deter ownership from investing significantly in big league talent.