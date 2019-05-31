Select Page

Sorry, I Expended All My Anger For The Week Last Night

Posted by | May 31, 2019 | ,

Sorry, I Expended All My Anger For The Week Last Night
By: |
I can’t even be mad tonight. Jason Vargas went seven innings and only gave up one run. He did was a fifth starter is supposed to do … finally. He ate innings. The quality was a bonus. He gave the Mets a chance to win against the Los Angeles Freakin’ Dodgers.

The Mets, being the Mets, took that chance and threw it in the Pacific Ocean. They couldn’t hit Hyun-Jin Ryu which, let’s face it, isn’t a federal crime. Ryu now has an ERA of 1.48, which is Gooden type level, after his seven and 2/3’s innings where he struck out seven and only gave up four hits and one walk. Kenley Jansen came in for the four out save, the first out being a strike out of Dom Smith. As many home runs as Jensen has given up lately, the Smith at-bat was their best chance of the night. But Smith struck out to end the eighth and the Dodgers got an insurance run off Hector Santiago in the bottom of the eighth. Even hitting Alonso in the ninth was simply window dressing for the strike out of Todd Frazier and the lollipop out by Carlos Gomez to end the game.

May 30, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) strikes out New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (22) to end the eighth inning of the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Look, I expended all my energy last night. Read that if you want entertainment. I can’t get mad at a 2-0 loss. I’m laughing, honestly. And I’m trying to figure out how Drake can be allowed to trash talk Golden State Warriors players in his role as “Global Ambassador of the Toronto Raptors”. I think the Mets need to hire Paul LoDuca as an unpaid “ambassador” and if somebody does something that pisses him off, he can run on the field and punch their lights out and then walk away claiming “DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY!!! I’M AN AMBASSADOR!!!” (Punching enough rivals might be the Mets’ only chance to win the division.)

We have Arizona this weekend. The Mets have gone 6-10 in Arizona since the start of the 2015 season. Just don’t get Valley Fever and I’ll consider the weekend a success.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Kiké Hernandez
  2. Max Muncy
  3. Drake
  4. Matthew McConaughey
  5. Chase Utley

, , , , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Sorry, I Expended All My Anger For The Week Last Night



Related Posts

In Appreciation Of Bill Buckner

In Appreciation Of Bill Buckner

May 27, 2019

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

Sandy Alderson doesn't sound too thrilled about his time with the Mets

Sandy Alderson doesn&#039;t sound too thrilled about his time with the Mets

May 30, 2019

Minor League Mondays: David Peterson is heating up at Binghamton

Minor League Mondays: David Peterson is heating up at Binghamton

May 27, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino