Sandy Alderson doesn't sound too thrilled about his time with the Mets

Bob Klapisch of the New York Times spoke to Alderson about his return to baseball, and when the topic of the Mets came up Alderson didn’t say much. It remains unclear whether the Mets forced Alderson out or if he was simply tired of working for the franchise, and he offered a very generic response when asked by Klapisch about the Mets. Alderson simply said “I appreciate the opportunity they gave me.”
That answer says absolutely nothing and everything at the same time. Instead of taking the opportunity to say anything positive about the franchise, Alderson simply offered a generic platitude about how he was happy they gave him a chance to run a baseball team. Alderson is too classy a guy to take public shots at former employers, so this tepid response at least hints that he isn’t happy with the Wilpons.
There have been continued rumblings about the fact that Jeff Wilpon meddles in team business too much, with Van Wagenen now having to navigate that hurdle now. Alderson spent eight years working under the Wilpons and has his fair share of war stories, and the fact that he didn’t offer any praise for the Mets’ ownership speaks volumes. It’s great that Alderson is back in the game and away from this potentially toxic environment, but unfortunately he couldn’t bring the Mets’ fan base with him.
