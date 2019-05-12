Michael's Got An Edge

Jacob deGrom was stellar again in a 4-1 victory over Miami . deGrom struck out eight in 7 innings while only giving up one walk and one hit. Key moment: Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto hit back to back home runs in the 6th inning to give the Mets the lead for good. Conforto also drove in the first run of the game to tie the game 1-1 in the fourth as I’m begging the Mets to score a run against the freakin’ Marlins for Jacob deGrom.

The best part of this is that I had the Yankees/Rays game on before the Mets started with their early start. And what do I see on the coverage of the New York Yankees? A BMW commercial featuring Michael Conforto. After the soundtrack of mid-00’s summers were “that guy’s got an edge” Derek Jeter Ford commercials, I will always appreciate the irony of this. And yes, I’m still bitter.

