Select Page

Breaking: Jeurys Familia

Posted by | May 1, 2019 | ,

Breaking: Jeurys Familia
By: |
Well this might explain the 2019 struggles of Jeurys Familia:

The ironic part about all of this is that Edwin Diaz has been limited to being a one inning pitcher because the Mets were worried about his health … he was diagnosed with a bone spur over the winter though that’s supposedly not related to the restriction. Familia goes a second inning last night, and they find a bone spur and he’s on the injured list.

Not that I think Familia going a second inning doomed him. If he has a bone spur, it was going to spur no matter what. Human physiology doesn’t have an inning count. But man, $30 million sunk and who knows if he’ll ever be right again. As for this season, the remade bullpen has officially gone in the dumpster with Familia gone and Justin Wilson already hurt. I hear that a closer for a World Series champion is available. Maybe that reliever will text Brodie and say “come get me”.

, , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Breaking: Jeurys Familia



Related Posts

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

Timed With A Sundial

Timed With A Sundial

April 25, 2019

4/24/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

4/24/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

April 24, 2019

Game of Throws

Game of Throws

April 28, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino