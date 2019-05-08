5/8/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

The New York Mets (17-19) nearly had a disastrous night last night, falling behind the San Diego Padres (20-17) early when Noah Syndergaard got roughed up. To their credit, the Mets fought back to tie the game before Pete Alonso’s dramatic two run homer gave them a 7-5 lead. Edwin Diaz struggled in the bottom of the ninth but survived to nail down the save and help the Mets snap their four game skid. The Mets will look to end their road trip on a winning note and secure the rubber game of their series with the Padres this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. at Petco Park.
The Mets will send newly acquired Wilmer Font (1-0, 5.79 ERA) to the mound today. Font is making a start in place of the injured Steven Matz, who was scratched due to nerve irritation in his elbow. The Padres will counter with another young pitcher, lefty Matt Strahm (1-2, 3.03 ERA). Strahm picked up his first win of the year last Thursday, tossing six innings of two run ball to beat the Atlanta Braves.
- Strahm threw a scoreless inning of relief against the Mets last year, walking one and striking out one.
- Font has given up two runs in 2.2 innings of relief in his career against the Padres.
- Wilson Ramos will sit the day game after a night game. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.
- Todd Frazier, who is 2 for his last 30, will get the day off today. J.D. Davis will start at third base and bat sixth.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. The Mets are 1-4 over the first five.
