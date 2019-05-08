Select Page

5/7/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Jacob deGrom pitched well again for the New York Mets (16-19) last night, but they rewarded him with another 2018 level offensive performance. The Mets were absolutely baffled by Chris Paddack, who tossed 7.2 shutout innings for the San Diego Padres (20-16) in a 4-0 victory. The loss was the Mets’ fourth in a row, and they will look to snap that skid as they continue their series with the Padres tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Petco Park.

May 6, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (6) makes a play on a ball hit by San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (2-3, 5.02 ERA) to the mound this evening. Syndergaard had a historic performance in his last start, tossing a complete game shutout and homering to drive home the only run in a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday. The Padres will counter with young righty Cal Quantrill (0-1, 3.18 ERA). Quantrill made his first start of the season last Wednesday, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves, but suffered a tough luck loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Quantrill, the son of former big league reliever Paul Quantrill, has never faced the Mets before.
  • Syndergaard is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three career starts against the Padres.
  • After sitting out last night’s game, Amed Rosario is back in the Mets’ lineup. Rosario will bat second and play shortstop.
  • Ian Kinsler (4 for 6) and Manny Machado (2 for 3, 2B) have small sample size success against Syndergaard.
  • Today marks the third anniversary of Bartolo Colon’s home run off of James Shields in San Diego.
  • Wilmer Font, who is starting tomorrow, has been activated. Corey Oswalt was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Font on the active roster.

