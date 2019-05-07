5/6/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

The Padres were an absolute disaster in 2018, going 66-96 to finish dead last in the National League West, trailing the first place Los Angeles Dodgers by 25.5 games. Despite the poor finish, there were plenty of reasons for optimism in San Diego with a talented farm system offering plenty of reinforcements for the future. The Padres made a huge splash in free agency, landing one of the sports’ top stars by signing Manny Machado to a ten year deal worth $300 million in February. Machado is back at shortstop after Fernando Tatis Jr, who got off to a hot start, landed on the disabled list but has been great there and at third. A solid start has the Padres right in the mix in the NL West, and they could be a wild card factor as well in the competitive NL.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (2-3, 3.82 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom righted the ship in a big win his last time out, holding the Cincinnati Reds scoreless over seven innings last Wednesday, but received a bad 2018 flashback when he didn’t get any run support from his offense and got a no-decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 1-0 when Edwin Diaz gave up a ninth inning homer to Jose Iglesias. The Padres will counter with brilliant rookie righty Chris Paddack (2-1, 1.91 ERA). Paddack picked up his second win of the year last Tuesday, allowing two runs in six innings to beat the Atlanta Braves.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets went 4-2 against the Padres in 2018, winning two out of three at Petco Park in late April.
- deGrom is 3-2 with a 1.66 ERA in six career starts against the Padres.
- After sitting out yesterday, the Mets will have Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, Robinson Cano, and Wilson Ramos back in the lineup.
- Amed Rosario will get the night off. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
- The Mets have placed Jason Vargas on the injured list and optioned Tim Peterson to AAA Syracuse. Corey Oswalt was promoted from the minors and Justin Wilson was activated from the disabled list to add fresh arms to the bullpen.
- Machado is 4 for 9 in his career against deGrom.
