5/4/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-2, 5.05 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler struggled in his last start on Monday, giving up four runs in six innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 5-4 after Edwin Diaz gave up the go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth inning. The Brewers will counter with lefty Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 3.60 ERA). Gonzalez was solid in his first start of the season, giving up two runs in five innings against the Mets on Sunday, but didn’t receive a decision. The Brewers ended up losing that game 5-2.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.
- Brandon Nimmo will get a day off with a lefty on the mound. Juan Lagares will start in center field and bat eighth.
- J.D. Davis will get a start at third base today and bat cleanup.
- Jesus Aguilar, Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, and Hernan Perez have all homered against Wheeler in their careers.
