5/4/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

The New York Mets (16-16) have gotten better pitching over the past few days, but the bats have fallen asleep. Despite allowing only four runs over the past three games, the Mets have just one win to show for it, including last night’s 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (18-16). The Mets will look to get back on track as they continue their weekend set with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight. First pitch for the middle game of the series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Miller Park.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-2, 5.05 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler struggled in his last start on Monday, giving up four runs in six innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 5-4 after Edwin Diaz gave up the go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth inning. The Brewers will counter with lefty Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 3.60 ERA). Gonzalez was solid in his first start of the season, giving up two runs in five innings against the Mets on Sunday, but didn’t receive a decision. The Brewers ended up losing that game 5-2.

