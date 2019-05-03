Select Page

5/3/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Posted by | May 3, 2019 | ,

5/3/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
By: |
Even though they only won one of the past two games, the New York Mets (16-15) have to feel good about themselves as they hit the road. Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom combined to throw 16 shutout innings over the past two games, with Syndergaard going the distance and homering to drive in the only run of yesterday’s 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets will look to carry the momentum from that win with them on the road as they begin a six-game road trip tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers (17-16). First pitch for the opener of the weekend set is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. at Miller Park.

May 2, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) shakes hands with catcher Wilson Ramos (40) after throwing a complete game shutout against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Syndergaard allowed four hits and a walk while striking out ten. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (3-1, 3.68 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was excellent against the Brewers on Sunday, tossing seven innings of two run ball to pick up his third win of the season. The Brewers will counter with young right hander Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 5.17 ERA). Woodruff beat the Mets last Saturday, tossing five innings of one run ball to pick up his third win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Brewers took two out of three against the Mets at Citi Field last weekend.
  • The Mets dropped three out of four at Miller Park last May and haven’t won a series in Milwaukee since 2013.
  • After sitting out yesterday’s game, Pete Alonso is back in the Mets’ lineup. Alonso will bat second and start at first base.
  • Christian Yelich, who hurt his back against the Mets on Sunday, is out of the lineup for a fifth straight game for Milwaukee.

, , , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: 5/3/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers



Related Posts

5/1/19 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

5/1/19 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

May 1, 2019

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

Salvaged

Salvaged

April 28, 2019

4/26/19 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

4/26/19 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

April 26, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino