5/3/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Even though they only won one of the past two games, the New York Mets (16-15) have to feel good about themselves as they hit the road. Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom combined to throw 16 shutout innings over the past two games, with Syndergaard going the distance and homering to drive in the only run of yesterday’s 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets will look to carry the momentum from that win with them on the road as they begin a six-game road trip tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers (17-16). First pitch for the opener of the weekend set is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. at Miller Park.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (3-1, 3.68 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was excellent against the Brewers on Sunday, tossing seven innings of two run ball to pick up his third win of the season. The Brewers will counter with young right hander Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 5.17 ERA). Woodruff beat the Mets last Saturday, tossing five innings of one run ball to pick up his third win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: