5/31/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks had a tough year in 2018, starting off hot but fading down the stretch, stumbling to an 82-80 record that left them in third place in the National League West, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 9.5 games. The offseason brought more change to Arizona as franchise icon Paul Goldschmidt was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for a trio of players and long time Diamondbacks A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin departed in free agency. The Diamondbacks brought in some solid veterans like Adam Jones and former Met Wilmer Flores to fill in the gaps, but no one really expected much out of Arizona this year. Expectations increased when Arizona got off to a hot start, but the Diamondbacks have dropped seven of their last ten games and enter today on a four game losing streak after getting swept at Coors Field by the Colorado Rockies.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (4-3, 4.63 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler picked up his fourth win of the season on Sunday, giving up three runs in 7.1 innings to beat the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field. The Diamondbacks will counter with rookie righty Jon Duplantier (1-0, 2.25 ERA), who will be making his first big league start. Duplantier last pitched on May 12, giving up three runs in three innings of relief against the Atlanta Braves.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets went 5-2 against the Diamondbacks in 2018, including a four game series split in Arizona last June.
- Wheeler is 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA in five career starts against the Diamondbacks.
- With a righty on the mound the Mets will start Dominic Smith in left field. Smith will bat second.
- Wilson Ramos is back in the lineup after resting last night, catching and batting fifth.
- Juan Lagares will start in center field today and bat eighth.
- The Mets have activated righty Seth Lugo from the injured list. Daniel Zamora was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Lugo on the active roster.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 5/31/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks