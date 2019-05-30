5/30/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (1-2, 5.22 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas did well in his return from the injured list last Saturday, allowing one run in five innings against the Detroit Tigers, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning the game 5-4 in 13 innings on a walk off homer from Tomas Nido. The Dodgers will counter with left hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-1, 1.65 ERA), who is having an excellent season. Ryu picked up another win in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings to top the Pittsburgh Pirates last Saturday.
- Vargas is 2-3 with a 5.10 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers.
- Ryu is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.
- With a lefty on the mound J.D. Davis will start in left field and bat second.
- Nido will catch today, spelling Wilson Ramos, and bat eighth.
- David Freese is 8 for 14 with a double, three home runs, and four RBI’s in his career against Vargas.
