5/30/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s hard to call any regular season game a true referendum of how a team will fare, but tonight’s matchup certainly feels like a huge one for the New York Mets (27-28). The Mets were poised to score a big win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-19), holding an 8-3 lead in the seventh inning, only to give up six unanswered runs in a 9-8 loss. The crippling defeat gave the Dodgers two wins in the first three games of this series, so the best the Mets can do is salvage a split in the finale. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (1-2, 5.22 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas did well in his return from the injured list last Saturday, allowing one run in five innings against the Detroit Tigers, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning the game 5-4 in 13 innings on a walk off homer from Tomas Nido. The Dodgers will counter with left hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-1, 1.65 ERA), who is having an excellent season. Ryu picked up another win in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings to top the Pittsburgh Pirates last Saturday.

