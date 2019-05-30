Select Page

5/30/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s hard to call any regular season game a true referendum of how a team will fare, but tonight’s matchup certainly feels like a huge one for the New York Mets (27-28). The Mets were poised to score a big win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-19), holding an 8-3 lead in the seventh inning, only to give up six unanswered runs in a 9-8 loss. The crippling defeat gave the Dodgers two wins in the first three games of this series, so the best the Mets can do is salvage a split in the finale. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

May 29, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is tagged out at third base by New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) after attempting to stretch a double into a triple in the sixth inningat Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (1-2, 5.22 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas did well in his return from the injured list last Saturday, allowing one run in five innings against the Detroit Tigers, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning the game 5-4 in 13 innings on a walk off homer from Tomas Nido. The Dodgers will counter with left hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-1, 1.65 ERA), who is having an excellent season. Ryu picked up another win in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings to top the Pittsburgh Pirates last Saturday.

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Vargas is 2-3 with a 5.10 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers.
  • Ryu is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.
  • With a lefty on the mound J.D. Davis will start in left field and bat second.
  • Nido will catch today, spelling Wilson Ramos, and bat eighth.
  • David Freese is 8 for 14 with a double, three home runs, and four RBI’s in his career against Vargas.

