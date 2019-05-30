5/29/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.93 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard struggled mightily last Friday, giving up six runs in 5.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers, but was bailed out of a loss by the Mets’ explosive offense, which slugged five homers in the game. The bullpen managed to waste it, however, resulting in a 9-8 loss. The Dodgers will counter with talented young righty Walker Buehler (5-1, 3.58 ERA). Buehler picked up a win last Friday, allowing one run in six innings to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 1-0 with a 1.65 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.
- Buehler has never faced the Mets before.
- Dominic Smith will get his first start of the season in left field today, giving J.D. Davis a night off, and will bat second.
- Corey Seager is 3 for 5 with a homer in his career against Syndergaard.
