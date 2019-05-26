5/26/19 Game Preview: Detroit Tigers at New York Mets

The New York Mets (25-26) had fits with the Detroit Tigers (19-30) again yesterday. Despite entering the series on a nine-game losing streak, the Tigers out-slugged the Mets on Friday and took yesterday’s game to 13 innings. Tomas Nido played the role of hero for the Mets, launching a solo homer to give the Mets a walk off win. The Mets will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.74 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler was solid in his last start, giving up three runs in seven innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 6-5. The Tigers will counter with rookie righty Spencer Turnbull (2-3, 2.68 ERA). Turnbull’s last start came on Tuesday, when he gave up three runs in five innings against the Miami Marlins, but was stuck with a no decision for his efforts. The Tigers went on to lose that game 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: