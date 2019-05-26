The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.74 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler was solid in his last start, giving up three runs in seven innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 6-5. The Tigers will counter with rookie righty Spencer Turnbull (2-3, 2.68 ERA). Turnbull’s last start came on Tuesday, when he gave up three runs in five innings against the Miami Marlins, but was stuck with a no decision for his efforts. The Tigers went on to lose that game 5-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Neither pitcher has faced the opposing team before.
- The Mets have activated outfielder Michael Conforto from the injured list. Conforto will start in right field and bat third upon his return.
- Rajai Davis has been designated for assignment to clear an active roster spot for Conforto.
- J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso are out of the Mets’ lineup today. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat second while Carlos Gomez mans left field and will bat sixth.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ seven game home stand. The Mets are 5-1 over the first six.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 5/26/19 Game Preview: Detroit Tigers at New York Mets