Select Page

5/23/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Posted by | May 23, 2019 | ,

5/23/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
By: |
It looks like the New York Mets (23-25) have woken up, and its not a moment too soon for Mickey Callaway’s job security. Last night’s rally was remarkable for the Mets, who scored six runs in the eighth inning to stun the Washington Nationals (19-30) en route to a 6-1 victory. The Mets have now responded to their five game losing streak with three consecutive wins, and will look to break out the brooms and complete a series sweep over Washington this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

May 22, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Rajai Davis (18) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (3-3, 3.96 ERA) to the mound today. Matz didn’t last too long in his return from the injured list last Saturday, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings to suffer a loss against the Miami Marlins. The Nationals will counter with righty Stephen Strasburg (4-3, 3.32 ERA). Strasburg was excellent in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in eight innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Matz has faced the Nationals once this season, tossing five shutout innings back on April 6th, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 6-5.
  • Strasburg is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
  • After sitting out last night, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat fifth.
  • The Mets have placed both Robinson Cano (quad) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Luis Guillorme and Ryan O’Rourke have been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take their spots on the active roster.
  • Trea Turner (7 for 22, 2 2B’s) and Anthony Rendon (8 for 25, 3 HR’s, 6 RBI’s) have had notable success against Matz in their careers.
  • Ramos (3 for 9, 2B, 2 RBI’s) and Amed Rosario (3 for 8) have had some success against Strasburg in their careers.

, , , , , , , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: 5/23/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets



Related Posts

5/21/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

5/21/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

May 21, 2019

Pete Alonso wants to compete in the Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso wants to compete in the Home Run Derby

May 16, 2019

5/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

5/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

May 18, 2019

5/22/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

5/22/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

May 22, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino