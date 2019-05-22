Select Page

5/22/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

For the moment, it appears as if the New York Mets (22-25) have stopped the bleeding. The Mets have won the first two games of their series with the Washington Nationals (19-29), including a walk off victory last night thanks to an infield single from Amed Rosario in the ninth. The wins now give the Mets to win a series for the first time in ten days by picking up another victory against Washington tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

May 21, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.98 ERA) to the mound today. deGrom was battered by the Miami Marlins last Friday, giving up seven runs (six earned) in five innings to suffer his fifth loss of the year. The Nationals will counter with their own ace, righty Max Scherzer (2-5, 3.72 ERA). Scherzer put up a quality start in his last outing, giving up three runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs last Friday, but it wasn’t good enough to avoid taking the loss.

Pre-Game Notes:

  • deGrom faced the Nationals on Opening Day, tossing six shutout innings to pick up a win in Washington.
  • Scherzer is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
  • Jeff McNeil will get the day off today due to some mild left hamstring tightness. J.D. Davis will start in left field and bat second.
  • Tomas Nido, who Jacob deGrom has great numbers with, will catch today and bat eighth.
  • The Mets announced that they have traded Keon Broxton to the Baltimore Orioles for $500,000 in international bonus pool money that must be used before the end of the 2018-2019 signing period in 25 days.
  • Trea Turner (9 for 28, 2B, HR, 3 RBI’s) and Adam Eaton (5 for 13, 2 2B’s) have had notable success against deGrom in their careers.

