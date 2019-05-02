5/2/19 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.35 ERA) to the bump this afternoon. Syndergaard has been struggling pretty much all year, a trend that continued against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, when he gave up five runs in five innings to record his third loss of the season. The Reds will counter with young righty Tyler Mahle (0-3, 4.50 ERA). Mahle was also hit hard last Saturday, giving up five runs in five innings to lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Syndergaard is 4-0 with a 2.67 ERA in five career starts against the Reds.
- Mahle has one career start against the Mets, giving up three runs in four innings back in 2017 to take the loss.
- Dominic Smith will start at first base today, giving Pete Alonso the day off, and will bat second.
- Jose Peraza (3 for 7, 2B, RBI) and Derek Dietrich (7 for 22, 2 2B, 2 RBI’s) have had notable success against Syndergaard.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ 10-game home stand. The Mets are 4-5 so far over the first nine games.
