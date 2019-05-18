5/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Also, fans get to enjoy a post game concert from a Santana tribute band. Do the Marlins play their home games in a dive bar?
How To Enjoy
Radio/Television coverage: All the same as yesterday. WCBS 880 and ESPN Deportes 1050 on the radio side, and SNY on the television side with Gary and Keith (Keith always gets the fun cities on the road). In Miami, it’s FOX Florida on television, and 940 AM WINZ and WAQI 710.
The Pitchers
Steven Matz’s season will forever be skewed by that horrible start in Philadelphia. You have to take the good with the bad, but Matz has an ERA of 2.31 without that one start. The good starts include a second start against the Phillies, two starts against Milwaukee, and one against Atlanta who ranks in the top half of baseball as a team in OPS and OPS+. He returns from his battle with nerve irritation to start today.
You could make the same case for Pablo Lopez, who got tagged for ten runs in three innings against the Mets at Citi Field on May 10th. Lopez’s ERA rose almost two full runs because of that start as before that, Lopez had an ERA of 4.03 and an opposing OPS of .605 (that rose to .728 after the Citi Field start.) Lopez makes his first start since that game.
The Lineups
For the Mets …
No J.D. Davis again. We’re regressing.
And for the home team:
Martin Prado in the starting lineup.
Game Notes
- Carlos Gomez is wearing number 91 in his second tour of duty with the Mets.
- Going into Friday’s game, Mets pitchers were slugging .369 this season. The entire Marlins team was slugging .307.
- Pete Alonso’s two home runs on Friday bring him to 14 on the season. It puts him on pace for 52 home runs, which would easily eclipse the Mets’ record of 41 by Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltran. He is also on pace for 351 total bases, which would tear apart David Wright’s record of 334. This, of course, is assuming he gets in every other game this season, which isn’t realistic and defeats the point of these “at this pace” projections. Besides, Alonso hasn’t had a chance to contract Valley Fever yet. (Sorry, Ike.)
