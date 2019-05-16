5/16/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-2, 4.35 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler picked up an easy win last Friday, allowing two runs in seven innings while striking out 11 as the Mets cruised past the Miami Marlins 11-2. The Nationals will counter with struggling righty Anibal Sanchez (0-6, 5.27 ERA). Sanchez didn’t last long in his last start, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday, his fifth consecutive loss.
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 0-1 with a 10.24 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season.
- Sanchez is 5-5 with a 4.13 ERA in 14 career starts against the Mets.
- Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos will get the day off today. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat second while Tomas Nido catches and hits eighth.
- Brandon Nimmo is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out yesterday with the left handed Patrick Corbin on the mound. Nimmo will start in center field and bat sixth.
- Adam Eaton (9 for 15, 2 2B, 2 RBI’s) and Anthony Rendon (10 for 30, 3 RBI’s) have had notable success against Wheeler.
