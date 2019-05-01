5/1/19 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (2-3, 4.85 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom didn’t dare well in his return from the injured list last Friday, giving up five runs in four innings to lose to the Milwaukee Brewers on a rainy night at Citi Field. The Reds will counter with young righty Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 4.26 ERA). DeSclafani picked up his first win of the year last Friday, tossing six shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four career starts against the Reds.
- DeSclafani is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in four appearances, including three starts, against the Mets.
- After sitting out the last two games, Robinson Cano (hand) is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cano will bat third and play second base.
- Tomas Nido, who caught for Jacob deGrom when he struck out 14 batters in Miami earlier this year, is behind the plate tonight and batting eighth.
- Todd Frazier will get a day off today. J.D. Davis will start at third base and bat fifth.
- Yasiel Puig is just 3 for 17 in his career against deGrom, but two of those hits are home runs.
