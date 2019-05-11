The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (2-4, 3.60 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings against the San Diego Padres on Monday, but was stuck with a tough loss when he was out-dueled by Chris Paddack. The Marlins will counter with young righty Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 4.93 ERA). Alcantara was decent in his last outing, allowing three runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, but he didn’t factor in the decision. The Marlins did go on to win that game 6-5.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom’s best start of the season came against the Marlins back on April 3, when he struck out 14 over seven shutout innings to pick up the win.
- Tomas Nido, who caught that game for deGrom, is in the lineup tonight and will bat eighth.
- Alcantara was 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts against the Mets last season.
- Brian Anderson (5 for 13, HR, 2 RBI’s) and Starlin Castro (7 for 23, RBI) have had some success against deGrom in their careers.
- The Mets have placed Justin Wilson back on the 10-day injured list with a recurrence of elbow soreness. Eric Hanhold has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to replace Wilson on the active roster.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 5/11/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets