Select Page

5/10/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Posted by | May 10, 2019 | ,

5/10/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
By: |
The New York Mets (17-20) are finally back home from their latest road trip, and the road was not kind to the Mets. After going 1-5 in Milwaukee and San Diego, the Mets return home for a brief three game home stand against the last place Miami Marlins (10-27), the first of 16 straight games against teams with losing records. This stretch could define the Mets’ season, and they will want to get back on track with a win today. First pitch for tonight’s opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

May 8, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) throws to first base on a ground out by San Diego Padres third baseman Ty France (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-2, 4.64 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was excellent in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of that game. The Mets went on to lose in 18 innings. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.03 ERA). Lopez was brilliant on Sunday, tossing six shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves, but got stuck with a no-decision when the Marlins couldn’t score any runs while he was in the game. Miami ended up losing that game 3-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Mets swept the Marlins in a three game set in Miami back in April when these teams last met.
  • The Mets went 6-4 against the Marlins at Citi Field in 2018.
  • Wheeler has dominated the Marlins in his career, going 5-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 11 starts against them.
  • Lopez has made one start against the Mets, allowing two runs in six innings last season to pick up a win.
  • After sitting out of the Mets’ loss on Wednesday, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat sixth.
  • Todd Frazier has a homer off of Lopez in three at bats against him.

, , , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: 5/10/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets



Related Posts

“Baseball Will Kill Us All One Day, Johnny!”

“Baseball Will Kill Us All One Day, Johnny!”

May 8, 2019

New York Mets trade for Wilmer Font with Matz, Vargas likely headed to injured list

New York Mets trade for Wilmer Font with Matz, Vargas likely headed to injured list

May 6, 2019

Here we go again with the Noah Syndergaard rumors

Here we go again with the Noah Syndergaard rumors

May 7, 2019

Amed Rosario's defense is becoming a problem

Amed Rosario&#039;s defense is becoming a problem

May 5, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino