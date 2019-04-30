Select Page

Noah Syndergaard hints at mechanics changes for early-season struggles

Posted by | Apr 30, 2019 | ,

Noah Syndergaard hints at mechanics changes for early-season struggles
By: |
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks nothing like the dominant hurler we saw on the mound last season.

Syndergaard’s ERA has skyrocketed to 6.35 (up from 3.03 last season), and he doesn’t have all that many more strikeouts (39) than earned runs (24). Not only that, he’s given up three home runs in the last three games, which is surprising.

Apparently, though, he’s been tinkering with his mechanics a bit, specifically to deal with runners on base. He appears to believe that’s why he’s struggled so much thus far this season.

“I don’t feel super-comfortable with my mechanics with runners on, basically,” Syndergaard said, via Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. “But it’s just all about getting good repetitions in between my starts, and that’s what I’ve been working on, because I feel like I’ve been doing certain body patterns my entire life, and I feel like I’ve seen something that needs to change over the last couple of years in order for me to become better.

“It’s just hard to overcome those neurological patterns of pitching that I’ve had my whole life. It’s a work in progress. I’m still confident in overcoming this. Just kind of correcting seven or eight years of doing something that I’d like to change.”

Old habits die hard, so Syndergaard will need to find a way to break them — and soon.

Mets, MLB

View the original article on Metstradamus: Noah Syndergaard hints at mechanics changes for early-season struggles



Related Posts

Dark Side Of The Rain

Dark Side Of The Rain

April 27, 2019

Jacob Rhame's suspension is absolutely ludicrous

Jacob Rhame&#039;s suspension is absolutely ludicrous

April 26, 2019

TDFA

TDFA

April 28, 2019

Timed With A Sundial

Timed With A Sundial

April 25, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino