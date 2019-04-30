4/30/18 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (1-1, 7.20 ERA) to the mound today. Vargas didn’t go deep again in his last start, giving up a run in 4.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday, but was still stuck with the loss when the Mets got shut out. The Reds will counter with perhaps their most talented pitcher, young right hander Luis Castillo (3-1, 1.23 ERA). Castillo dominated the Atlanta Braves last Thursday, tossing six shutout innings to pick up his third win of the year.
- Vargas is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA in four career starts against the Reds.
- Castillo has faced the Mets once, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings to pick up a win against them last year.
- Robinson Cano remains out of the Mets’ lineup. Jeff McNeil will start again at second base and bat leadoff.
- Eugenio Suarez is 4 for 7 with two doubles and four RBI’s in his career against Vargas.
- This is the Mets’ final game in the month of April. The Mets are 12-13 in April so far.
