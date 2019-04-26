4/26/19 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

The Brewers were one of the National League’s best teams a year ago, going 96-66 to win the National League Central. Milwaukee made it all the way to the seventh game of the NLCS on the strength of its dominant bullpen, but fell short to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite having clear pitching needs, Milwaukee’s biggest offseason moves were bolstering the offense by retaining Mike Moustakas and signing catcher Yasmani Grandal to a one year deal. The Brewers added to their rotation by signing Gio Gonzalez this week, and they remain in the mix for guys like Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel, either of whom would be a huge boost to Milwaukee’s chances of defending their division title.
The Mets will send their ace, righty Jacob deGrom (2-2, 3.68 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom last pitched on April 14, giving up three runs in five innings against the Atlanta Braves to suffer a loss, before landing on the injured list with strep throat. The Brewers will counter with right hander Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.00 ERA). Anderson picked up the win in his last start, tossing five shutout innings to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday.
- The Mets went 3-4 against the Brewers last season, but did win two out of three at Citi Field in April.
- deGrom is 3-2 with a 4.17 ERA in seven career starts against the Brewers.
- Anderson is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA in six starts lifetime against the Mets.
- Juan Lagares is 3 for 5 with a homer in his career against Anderson, but he isn’t in the starting lineup tonight.
- Christian Yelich is 14 for 38 with a pair of doubles and four RBI’s in his career against deGrom.
- Brandon Nimmo (oblique) is back in the Mets’ lineup, starting in center field, and will bat sixth.
